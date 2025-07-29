Vince McMahon Cited for Reckless Driving After 3-Car Collision

Legendary former professional wrestling executive Vince McMahon was involved in a nasty three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut last week.

McMahon, 79, crashed his 2024 Bentley into a 2023 BMW 430 on Thursday and then slammed into a guardrail.

The impact was so forceful that a car traveling in the opposite direction was hit with debris from the crash., TMZ Sports reports.

Neither McMahon nor any of the other drivers were injured, though the longtime WWE executive was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving.

The incident would likely have made bigger news when it happened, but it occurred on the same day that McMahon’s most famous wrestler, Hulk Hogan, passed away.

McMahon memorialized the legendary 71-year-old wrestling star later that day.

“The world lost a treasure today,” wrote McMahon. “Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.

“His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled — and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.

“He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.’ Today, we pray for him.”

McMahon is set to appear in court regarding the crash in August, TMZ Sports reports.