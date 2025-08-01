Michelle Obama Compares ESPN to Reality TV: ‘It’s Just Sociological Drama’

Former first lady Michelle Obama ripped into cable sports network ESPN for becoming drama queens and bickering among themselves on the air instead of sticking to sports. She called the cable network’s coverage “just sociological drama.”

On her brother’s podcast, Obama joked that watching ESPN seems to be little different from putting on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reality series, Fox News reported.

ESPN is currently filled with shows featuring hosts that often bicker about the day’s sports and political news instead of shows that present in-depth sports coverage. And apparently, as far as Obama is concerned, those clashes are tiresome.

“It’s all a sociological study. They think that sports is better reality TV, I’m like, ‘it’s the same thing.’ If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know?” Obama told her brother on his IMO podcast.

“It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other…” she said of the network’s often bickering hosts.

“So that’s why I’m like, ‘what’s the difference?’ It’s just, you know, it’s just sociological drama,” the former first lady continued. “I mean, the fact that people over seasons of working still can’t get along. They still have the same arguments, you know, and it’s not just women. But this happens in sports, too. I find it fascinating.”

ESPN has been the target of complaints about being too woke and not sticking to sports for years.

Just recently, for instance, the network was blasted for refusing to use “men” and “boys” in its report on President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

