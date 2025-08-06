A columnist for USA Today labeled President Trump a “toddler” for having a role in planning the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the president announced an executive order establishing a task force to plan the Olympics.

“America is a nation of champions, and in 2028, we’ll show the world what America does best, and that’s win,” Trump said. “The Los Angeles Olympics are shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. . . . It’s a great time to be a sports fan in America.”

Nancy Armour called Trump a “toddler” and a “rambunctious puppy” for helping to plan what will be the first summer Olympics in the United States since Atlanta in 1996.

“Olympics organizers willing to treat Trump like a toddler to protect 2028 LA Games,” Armour’s headline read.

“It’s the oldest trick in the book for anyone needing to get something done when there’s an active toddler or rambunctious puppy around: Give them a toy or a game, or get them to do a task by making them think it’s their idea. The distraction keeps them busy and happy while you get some peace and quiet,” Armour wrote.

“By creating the task force and putting Trump ‘in charge’ of it, LA28 is letting him think he’s an integral part of an event where his only real role should be that of a figurehead. It’s organizers’ way of making sure he has a vested interest in seeing athletes arrive without issue, fans don’t wind up in Alligator Alcatraz and the Los Angeles Games go off without any humiliating sideshows,” she continued.

Armour even went as far as to say that Trump heading the Olympic task force is not “the stuff of normally functioning democracies.”

According to Fox News, the task force will primarily be focused on “coordinating federal, state and local government work on transportation,” as well as streamlining visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media.”

