Despite Super Bowl Drought, the Dallas Cowboys Are the Wealthiest NFL Team

The Dallas Cowboys have the longest conference championship game drought in the NFL, but they’re all alone at the top in one category: money.

According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are the wealthiest team in the NFL, with a valuation of $12.8 billion.

The Cowboys aren’t the only NFC East franchise at or near the top. The entire division – all four teams -ranked inside the top ten. The Giants came in third at $10.25 billion, the Eagles ranked sixth at $8.43 billion, and the Commanders were tenth at $7.47 billion.

“NFL franchise valuation, derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier,” Sportico reports. “This represents the market value of the team itself, excluding related businesses held by its owners. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.13% interest in the league’s properties, including NFL Films, NFL RedZone, 32 Equity (the private equity investment vehicle established by the NFL in 2013), and its digital platforms, which are acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team.”

Now, none of that will make Cowboys fans feel any better about the fact that Dallas hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since the first term of the Clinton administration. And it especially won’t make them feel very good, considering the absurdly wealthy Cowboys organization is still locked in a contract standoff with their best player, Micah Parsons.