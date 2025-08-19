Victor Robles, outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, threw a bat at the pitcher’s mound during a minor league baseball game on Monday.

Robles, who was playing for the Tacoma Rainiers, threw the bat at the top of the third inning against the Las Vegas Aviators, per Fox News.

Joey Estes was on the mound for Las Vegas when he threw high and inside at Robles. The outfielder swung and it appeared the ball hit the barrel of the bat. Robles tried to get out of the way but to no avail. Instead, he walked around the catcher, took his bat and threw it at Estes. Robles was immediately ejected from the game and was held back from charging the mound. The broadcast showed Robles also tossing a water cooler from the dugout onto the field as his meltdown continued.

The incident did little to help the Rainiers, who lost to the Aviators 12 to 7, with Victor Labrada stepping in to replace Robles.

The outfielder previously won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 before going on to sign with the Seattle Mariners in 2024. After playing 10 games with the Mariners this season, he played with the Rainiers on a rehab assignment after missing time due to an injury.

