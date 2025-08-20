Myles Garrett Refuses to Discuss Latest Speeding Citation

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is renowned for his ability to rush the passer. However, on Wednesday, he showed himself equally adept at blocking.

Not at blocking football players, but at blocking reporters.

The topic of Garrett’s eighth and most recent speeding ticket was very much on the minds of the media at Garrett’s Wednesday presser, but the league’s top pass rusher was having none of it.

After a reporter asked him to describe what it’s like watching his speedometer go past 100 mph, Garrett made it clear he wanted to talk only football.

“I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field — other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day,” Garrett said.

Undaunted, the reporter tried again by telling Garrett that people want to know about it, but Garrett was not receptive.

“People want to know a lot of things,” Garrett replied. “But I try to keep my personal life personal,” Garrett said. “I’d rather focus on this team when I can.”

Reporters then tried to spin the topic of the speeding ticket into a football question by talking about how such an infraction could impact his status as a leader on the team.

“Again, you’re asking the same question, and I’ve answered it two different times,” Garrett said. “So, I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you’re trying to get out of this question that you’re asking.”

Garrett is entering his ninth year with the Browns. The perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro has racked up 102.5 sacks and recently signed a $160 million contract.