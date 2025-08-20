RGIII ‘Convinced’ Colts Are Tanking for Arch Manning

News broke Tuesday that the Indianapolis Colts had decided to go with the more experienced Daniel Jones at quarterback as opposed to third-year QB Anthony Richardson.

To many, this came as no surprise, as Richardson has struggled with health issues and an inability to get his completion percentage above 50 percent during his 11 games as a starter last year.

However, to ex-NFL QB and former ESPN employee Robert Griffin III, this move was part of a sinister plot.

Following the Colts’ announcement, RGIII took to social media to say he believed the Colts were tanking their season on purpose.

“I’m convinced that the Indianapolis Colts are trying to tank for Arch Manning,” RGIII wrote.

“Whether Arch comes out in 2026 or 2027,” he added.

RGIII’s post implies that Richardson is clearly the better option to Jones, and that the Colts would only play Jones because they believe they would lose more games with him at QB and put themselves in a better position to draft Texas’ Arch Manning, whom many believe will be the #1 overall pick should he come out for the 2026 NFL Draft.

By the way, Manning does not have to come out in 2026; he could return to Texas in 2027.

Regardless, there’s very little evidence that the Colts will fare worse with Jones at the helm. While the former Giant has had his struggles to be sure, his career completion percentage – over six years – is 16.4 percent higher than Richardson’s completion percentage last year.

In any event, if Ricardson wants his shot at playing, he will likely have to find it somewhere else. Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Daniel Jones was “the starting quarterback for the season” and that he didn’t “want to have a short leash on that.”