Man Arrested for Throwing Dildo at WNBA Game Charged with Two Counts of Assault

An Ohio man who was arrested for throwing a dildo that struck a 12-year-old girl during a New York Liberty game earlier this month has been charged with two counts of assault.

Charles Burgess, 32, threw the lime green dildo on Aug. 5, according to police.

Burgess turned himself in to the authorities in New York on Wednesday and was released without having to post bail after an appearance in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

“The object was thrown from someone much higher up but definitely in the same section,” a fan seated near the incident told the New York Post.

“When it landed, the girl started screaming/freaking out (understandably) for like 30 [seconds] and got the attention of most people within the surrounding rows,” the witness said.

Security immediately removed the sex toy.

On the same day that Burgess threw the dildo, another fan threw a dildo during the Fever-Sparks game that struck Indiana star Sophie Cunningham.

The incident involving Burgess was just one of several dildo-throwing incidents that occurred in the WNBA from late July through mid-August. A cryptocurrency company has claimed responsibility for arranging the sex toy projectiles.