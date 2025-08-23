Like all rookie free agents, Bucs cornerback Shilo Sanders was looking to make an impression in the preseason finale. However, he may not have left his coaches with the impression he’d like them to have.

Sanders was ejected from the game midway through the second quarter after punching Bills tight end Zach Davidson.

It’s unknown what exactly set Sanders off; perhaps it was just Davidson’s persistent downfield blocking.

Regardless, it was not a wise decision, to say the least, because it got him kicked out of a game where he needed to shine, and ensured that Bucs head coach Todd Bowles’ final on-field impression of the young man was a flagrant act of violence that cost his team.

Sanders went undrafted out of Colorado and signed a standard rookie undrafted contract with the Bucs. He is listed as the team’s third safety on the depth chart. However, most suspect he will land on the practice squad if he is retained by the organization at all.

Especially after Saturday’s outburst, whether Tampa retains Sanders is very much up in the air.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 by 4:00 p.m. EST.