Claims that the dildo-throwong craze were assertions of patriarchal symbology aimed at women’s sports and women’s sports alone, have hit a snag.

On Friday night, the nation’s most masculine mainstream sport became the scene of the latest incident of doldo being thrown onto a playing surface, when a fan chucked a sex toy onto the field during a preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Margaret Fleming of Front Office Sports, the same cryto group that recently claimed responsibility for throwing green dildos onto the court at WNBA games, also claimed responsibility for throwing the sex toy at the NFL preseason game.

No arrests were made. However, given the prevalence of cameras at NFL games, that could change quickly.

In any event, the crypto group responsible for the dildo-throwing vehemently denied the accusation that their efforts were sexist in nature and directed at women in particular, and that appears to be the case.