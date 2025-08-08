Despite enhanced security efforts and at least two recent arrests, yet more dildos were flung onto the court during a WNBA game Thursday night.

Two dildos were thrown onto the floor during the third and fourth quarters of a game between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.

One sex toy landed behind the Dream’s bench. The other, which appeared to be purple, landed near midcourt.

Security at Wintrust Arena in Chicago detained two people suspected of throwing the sex toys. However, they were ultimately allowed to leave as security officials couldn’t prove they were the ones who threw the dildos.

The two dildos thrown Thursday night bring the total number of sex toys flung at WNBA courts over the last two weeks to seven.

“I thought it was dumb before, and I still think it’s dumb,” Sky center Elizabeth Williams told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It says something to me that it happened at a women’s sporting event. To me, that’s intentional, even if they don’t think it is.”

Earlier on Thursday, a cryptocurrency group took responsibility for the dildo-throwing craze.

“An anonymous spokesperson for the crypto group, identified only as @Daldo_Raine on social media, told USA Today that they launched a meme coin called Green Dildo Coin (DILDO) and will be launching more ‘pranks’ to market the coin,” Breitbart’s Paul Bois reports.”

Atlanta defeated Chicago, 86-65.