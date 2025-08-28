Dolphins GM Chris Grier Says Fans Threatened His Kids After Losing Season

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier is claiming that he and his family received death threats after a dismal 8-9 season last year.

The Dolphins’ year was so bad that they didn’t even earn a spot in the playoffs, and fans were none too happy. And Grier, who has been the team’s general manager since 2016, told the media that some fans were incensed enough to threaten his family, especially his children.

“…After last season. I’m frustrated like [them] that we didn’t win enough games last year. I understand that I don’t take things personally. When I’m out, people have generally been very positive and stuff to me,” he said before talking about those who were not as nice, according to Fox News.

“I’ve gotten some colorful emails from a couple of people…..[one] hoping my kids die of cancer,” Grier told the media. “That’s a fun one. That’s why I don’t take things very personal or real because other people have other issues and stuff in life.”

This is far from the first time that an irate fan has sent crazed threats to a pro sports figure.

Also, this month, a crazed fan threatened to kill a dog over a bad game.

Red Sox pitcher Dustin May’s wife, Amelia, took to her Instagram stories this week to share the story of a fan who contacted her, saying he would kill the May family dog.

Amelia shared a picture of the couple’s dog, along with a message from an Instagram user named “dustinmaywilldie,” which read, “I’ll cook this dog for dinner.”

The threat came after May allowed five runs in the Red Sox’s loss to the Yankees on August 24.

Boston relieving pitcher Liam Hendriks also received death threats this year when someone threatened him and his family in May.

As drill Sgt. Hulka would say to these moronic fans, “Lighten up, Francis.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston