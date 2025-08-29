Tennis fans erupted at a man in the stands at the U.S. Open on Thursday who blatantly snatched tennis star Kamil Majchrzak’s hat away from a kid to whom the player had handed his cap after his big win.

Majchrzak had the biggest win of his career when he defeated Russian right-hander Karen Khachanov in a five-set match on Thursday. And after his final point, Majchrzak walked over to the stands and began signing celebratory autographs for the fans.

At one point, Majchrzak took off his cap and made to hand it up to a boy who was seeking an autograph. But just as the player handed it up to the boy, a grown man to the boy’s right, reached out and snatched it away, leaving the child empty-handed. Majchrzak was so busy signing someone else’s item that he did not notice that the boy had the cap snatched away.

WATCH:

When Majchrzak later found out what had happened, he told the media, “After the match, I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy … Could you help me find the kid from my match?”

Fans were outraged by the man’s ignorant act of taking the cap from the child, and many took to social media to blast the unnamed man, with many calling for the U.S. Open to ban the man from attending any more games.

