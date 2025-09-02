ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Says He Did Not Say What You Thought He Said in Hot Mic Incident

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is telling sports fans that he absolutely did not say what people are claiming he said during a hot mic incident on Monday night.

As Herbstreit was broadcasting during North Carolina’s massive loss to TCU on Monday, fans thought they caught him coming out of a commercial saying, “They’re bad.” Naturally, social media went to town on the supposed taunt.

But Herbstreit jumped to his own social media to deny it all and to clarify what he actually said and why he said it.

“Must be a slow night.. not sure why this is so confusing. I said ‘YOU’RE bad’ to my spotter, Deron, for something funny he said when we were just coming back on air.”

Many fans thought that Herbstreit was laughing at how badly Bill Belichick’s Tarheels were playing as he came out of the break. They thought he was laughing and then saying someone was “bad.”

LISTEN:

It certainly does make sense that he said, “You’re bad.”

