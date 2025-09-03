Roger Goodell on Rumored Taylor Swift Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘We Would Love to Have Taylor Play’

Taylor Swift is a sure thing when it comes to showing up at Chiefs games to root on her fiancé, Travis Kelce. And, as far as performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, the league would “welcome her at any time.”

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said on the Today Show. “She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

When asked if there were any plans in the works to have Swift play the Super Bowl, Goodell said, “I can’t tell you anything about that.” However, after some pressure, he said, “It’s a maybe.”

Goodell ultimately deflected and deferred to rap mogul Jay-Z, citing the fact that the talent for the halftime show is ultimately his call.

“It’s in his hands,” Goodell said. “I’m waiting for the smoke to come out.”

“Swift would make sense for the February 2026 game at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California,” according to Rolling Stone. “Over the past few years in particular, her name has been mentioned as a likely prospect. For one, she’s about to drop her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, so she’d be armed with new material to perform. And because the album won’t be eligible for the Grammys until the 2027 edition, her schedule would likely be open for the Super Bowl.”

Many NFL fans have cited “Swiftie fatigue” when talking about the cameras frequently finding Swift during games. Having her on the stage during the Super Bowl would send some over the edge, especially if Kelce and the Chiefs are one of the two teams in the game.