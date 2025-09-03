The Eagles’ ‘Tush Push’ Play Finds a Perfect Sponsor

The Eagles’ controversial “Tush Push” play now has a sponsor in the company DUDE Wipes after it survived a league-wide vote earlier this year.

“According to a release from the company, DUDE WIPEs and the Eagles will have ‘collaborative social content throughout the 2025 NFL season, product sampling at team-hosted events, and post-game radio highlighting the team’s successful Tush Pushes,'” per the New York Post.

Promotional photos also feature the Eagles mascot, Swoop, tackling the DUDE Wipes mascot, Deuce.

Known as the “Brotherly Shove,” Philadelphia used the play to gain one or two yards by having the quarterback dive forward after the the snap while being shoved from behind as the offensive line makes room for a potential first down – a more choreographed quarterback sneak. The play has generated more than enough controversy, with the Green Bay Packers proposing a ban.

“There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a Q&A published on the club’s website. “The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl.”

