Tom Brady Says Being a Raiders Owner Will Not Make Him Lie

Tom Brady is assuring NFL fans that, as a broadcaster, his minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders won’t make him lie about other teams.

Some have criticized Brady for being a minority team owner while simultaneously sitting in the broadcast booth and providing color commentary about the NFL. Many wonder if his ownership stake in the Raiders will make him play favorites, the New York Post reported.

But Brady is saying that fans don’t have to worry about him going easy on the Raiders or going harder against any team they might face.

“I don’t want to be on a broadcast and be negative about people. I want to showcase the great parts about every organization, because I love the NFL, I love the sport,” Brady said on the PFF NFL Podcast this week. “If I can communicate that in a positive way to the viewer, great. We’re on live television. I’m not going to lie about anything I’m seeing to the audience. That’s the audience that I’m trying to be as raw and unfiltered with as possible.”

Brady’s 5 percent ownership of the Raiders was approved last year just before he joined the Fox NFL broadcast team, but because of that financial stake, he was reportedly left out of production meetings the previous year. However, this year, he is being allowed to attend the meetings remotely.

He also told podcast host Cris Collinsworth that he doesn’t necessarily expect players to answer the questions put to them by reporters.

“It’s not like you’re forcing players to answer a question. I’ve always felt like, if I ask a question and he doesn’t want to answer it, no problem. The only thing I want to do is gain insight into the game to help the viewers understand the game a little bit better,” the former NFL GOAT quarterback said.

“I’m incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout my NFL career, I’ve learned that at its core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” he said about his ownership stake. “The Raiders franchise, and the city of Las Vegas, embody these same values, and I’m honored to become part of that story.”

Brady won’t be in the broadcast booth for Week 1 when the Raiders play Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots. Instead, he will be covering the Giants-Commanders game at the Commanders’ Northwest Stadium.

