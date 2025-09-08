VIDEO: Female Texans Fan Left Bloodied After Fight at SoFi Stadium

A fight in the stands at SoFi Stadium on Sunday left a female Texans fan with blood streaming down her face, as security and police officers raced to the scene.

Cell phone cameras caught the aftermath of the incident, as the female Texans fan and another man in a Texans jersey could be seen arguing with Rams fans before the injured fan made her way out of the stands.

Several fans were ejected from the stadium as a result of the fight, The Daily Mail reports.

While the video doesn’t show the altercation itself, at one point, Rams fans seem to point out someone who could have been a possible perpetrator to security.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

The fight is only the latest incident of violence at SoFi. Since opening in 2020, SoFi has regularly been the scene of some of the larger and more violent fan fights in the league.

Last year, Rams and 49ers fans duked it out.

Fights break out at SoFi even in the preseason, as happened between the Cowboys and Rams fans last year.

The Rams won the game, beating the Texans, 14-9. Next up, the Rams will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans. The Texans will seek their first win of the season in Tampa, where they take on the 1-0 Buccaneers.