Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Charity Fires Board Member Over Hateful Charlie Kirk Comments

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s charitable foundation fired a member of its board of directors over hateful comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The Joe Burrow Foundation removed Cincinnati judge Ted Berry from its board after he posted a social media message reading “Rest in Hatred & Division” in reference to Kirk’s murder. Berry followed that up, writing, “How’s he feel about gun violence & gun control in Hell, now?”

Berry’s comments outraged many in Cincinnati, and calls for him to resign his Hamilton County municipal court judgeship soon resounded in the area, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

On the tail of his social media postings, the foundation released a statement saying that a board member had been removed, but did not directly name Berry.

“We have terminated an advisory board member who made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events, and they are no longer associated with the Foundation,” read the group’s statement. “Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission.”

For his part, Berry has made a weak attempt to apologize for his hateful comment.

“I regret if I caused division. That was not my intent. And I hope there can be peace,” he said in a statement.

Several local officials have called for Berry to lose his seat on the bench.

Ohio Republican State Rep. Adam Mathew called Berry’s comments “shocking and completely unacceptable” and has demanded that Berry resign. Still, before this current kerfuffle, Berry had previously announced that he was already stepping down in January at the end of his current term.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston