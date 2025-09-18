Bears head coach Ben Johnson has come right out and stated that the team has terrible practice habits, along with a dismal start to his first season leading the team.

Johnson was hired on as head coach in January, but so far, the Bears have not had an auspicious start, slogging to a 0-2 record.

In fact, last Sunday’s game was a 52-21 blowout to the Lions, and the embarrassing loss has Johnson disgusted with the team.

“I think our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship caliber team,” Johnson told the press on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin had more from the coach, who noted that even “simple things” have not been addressed with his players.

“We should be going to the football, finishing hard. We talk about it all the time with the offensive players that our fundamentals, our finish, and our technique, they need to show up in walk-through, they need to show up on the practice field,” Johnson said, according to Cronin. “That’s how it shows up on game day. Simple things of how do we properly block? How do we catch the ball? How do we block after the catch? Ball security and things like that. It’s the little things that you learn in youth league football that even at this level, they make a huge difference.”

It is early in the season, and the Bears certainly have time to fix whatever training deficiencies they are suffering under, but they had better move quickly.

The team is set to face the Cowboys at home at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Cowboys have a 2-2 record so far.

