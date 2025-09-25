VIDEO: The Democrats Are So Bad, CNN is Comparing Them to the New Orleans Saints

The Democrats are faring so poorly in recent polling that CNN political analysts are comparing them to the New Orleans Saints.

So far, the Saints have lost all three of their games this season, and the team seems to be in total disarray. The team’s pre-season was only marginally better, with two losses and a tie. And their next game is against the Buffalo Bills, which has the opposite record, having won all three of their games to date. It looks like the Saints are facing trouble before even setting foot on the field on Sunday.

So, with the Democrat Party being so low in the polls, lacking leadership, and groaning under one unforced error after another, CNN has stepped in to note that the Democrats are the Saints of politics.

On Wednesday, CNN’s numbers analyst Harry Enten used the Saints as a negative description for the Democrats when he told the cable audience which party the polls indicate is most trusted on the issues. And as it turns out, the GOP is most trusted on nearly everything.

Enten pointed out that Democrats are running around all elated for the 2025 midterms because Donald Trump is not exactly the most popular president in history. But Enten says that does not matter.

“At this particular point, the Democrats are the New Orleans Saints of political parties,” he said as he pointed out that the GOP is most favored on the economy (plus seven), immigration (plus 13), and crime (a whopping plus 22 points).

That is a blow to the heart of any Saints fan… not to mention the Democrats.

