Paul Finebaum: ESPN ‘Killed’ My 2019 Interview with Trump

College football analyst and possible future Alabama Senate candidate Paul Finebaum recently revealed that ESPN “killed” his scheduled 2019 interview with President Trump.

Finebaum revealed how ESPN stopped the interview during an interview with Clay Travis of Outkick. The interview was scheduled the week of the 2019 football game between LSU and Alabama. According to Finebaum, his show’s producer said they needed to do “something big” because of the magnitude of the game. He then reached out to a friend in Washington, D.C. for a potential interview with the president. The interview was scheduled at the White House that Thursday morning, but it was canceled before it began.

“I called my boss, and they killed it,” Finebaum told Travis. “I was devastated. They told me that we’re not allowed to mix politics with football.”

Finebaum said the interview had nothing to do with politics.

“It was just about the idea of going to the White House to interview the President of the United States,” he said. “And it wasn’t about politics, it was about, you’re coming to a football game. The biggest game of the year in college football, and I never exactly knew where the kill button came from, but it didn’t happen.

Finebaum said it was a “turning point” for him, noting how ESPN never objected to Andy Katz conducting interviews with President Obama.

“I think the answer is pretty evident that Andy Katz went to the White House every year for the bracket,” Finebaum said. “It was a turning point for me. It wasn’t about politics at all. It was just about the idea of going to the White House to interview the President of the United States.”

“And it wasn’t about politics. It was about the biggest game of the year in college football,” he continued. “And, yeah, I never exactly knew where the kill button came from, but it didn’t happen.”

As Breitbart News reported, Finebaum, a registered Republican, is considering a run for Alabama Senate.

