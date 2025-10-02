Buccaneers Running Backs Coach Collapses at Team Practice

Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete collapsed on the practice field on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital.

“During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode,” the Buccaneers said in a statement, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off-site for further medical evaluations. Additional updates will be provided as they become available,” the team added.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the incident was “scary.”

“It’s definitely scary. Luckily, he was alert after and kinda making some jokes, so that’s good,” Mayfield said. “But in the moment, it’s much bigger than the game of football, especially when you come into work every day with teammates, coaching staff, everybody in the building. When something like that happens to somebody close to you, it puts things in perspective.

The 62-year-old coach has served as a running backs coach for a long list of teams, including the Rams, Bears, Cowboys, Raiders, and several college teams.

He began his coaching career in 1988 when he joined the University of Pittsburgh as a graduate assistant, later becoming the school’s wide receivers coach and then its running backs coach.

He transitioned from college to the NFL in 1998, when he became the Oakland Raiders’ running backs coach.

