Police Investigating After Mac Jones Spotted a Floating Dead Body Outside Hotel

Mac Jones finished Thursday night with one of the most impressive QB performances of the year, but his night didn’t begin so auspiciously.

Before leaving the team hotel for Thursday night’s crucial division matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles, Jones spotted a dead body floating in the water outside the team’s hotel in Marina del Rey, California.

“That morning at the team hotel in Marina del Rey, Jones told teammates he was on his balcony when he looked out at the water and saw a floating dead body,” The Athletic reported. “Someone called the police. As the 49ers loaded buses for the stadium, players watched investigators and even a coroner’s van pull into the marina.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

If nothing else, Jones proved he’s not overly superstitious. Despite the spooky sighting, Jones kept his focus and led the 9ers to a thrilling overtime win over the Rams, while going 33-49 for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco is now 4-1 on the year and 3-0 in the division. Next up, the 49ers will face the Falcons on Sunday Night Football, October 12.