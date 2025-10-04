Tar Heels Fans Rip Bill Belichick After Embarrassing Loss to Clemson: ‘Saddest Feelings’

To say that the honeymoon between North Carolina Tar Heel fans and Bill Belichick is over would be an understatement.

On Saturday, in what was supposed to be a competitive measuring-stick game for Belichick and the Heels against a struggling Clemson team, North Carolina and their famous head coach got thumped, 38-10.

The loss sent the Tar Heels to 2-3 on the season, and the fact that UNC was completely outclassed was immediately apparent as Belichick’s squad fell behind 28-3 after just the opening quarter.

The humbling defeat extended North Carolina’s dubious mark of being beaten by no less than 25 points in all three losses this season.

As hard as the Clemson Tigers were on Belichick, the internet was equally ferocious, with users not only mocking the future Hall of Famer but also accusing him of destroying his legacy.

“So the Bill Belichick UNC tenure is a complete dumpster fire. Not sure he makes it to year two. He should have retired when Tom Brady left New England, his coaching legacy would be infinitely higher. Now he’s just lighting all of that on fire,” wrote OutKick’s Clay Travis.

“Bill Belichick is finding out it’s easier to date in college than win in college,” one user hilariously wrote.

“Hiring Bill Belichick may go down as the biggest waste of money in CFB history,” opined another.

“Bill Belichick and Arch Manning may go down as case studies on just how much power a last name can have in clouding all reasonable expectations,” one observer wrote.

While social media users shared their thoughts, UNC fans expressed theirs by leaving en masse before the halftime break.

North Carolina is off for a much-needed bye next week before heading to California to take on the Golden Bears.