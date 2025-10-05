Philadelphia Eagles fans have expressed outrage after a no-call from officials helped the Denver Broncos to squeak out a victory on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos ended the Eagles’ winning streak on Sunday with a score of 21-17, but the result may have stemmed from referees making a botched call. Per Fox News:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts targeted tight end Dallas Goedert near the goal line. Goedert had two Broncos defenders on him. It appeared that Broncos safety JL Skinner may have interfered with Goedert as he went to the ball. No flag was thrown on the play as the pass fell incomplete. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni threw his arms up in confusion as he pleaded for a flag to come out. But to no avail. On the next play, Hurts threw a last-ditch Hail Mary into the end zone. It went off the hands of wide receiver DeVonta Smith and hit the ground.

The victory gave the Broncos a 3-2 victory while the Eagles fell to 4-1. Fans immediately voiced their displeasure on social media:

