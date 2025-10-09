Bill Belichick Claims He’s ‘Fully Committed’ to North Carolina Despite Rumors of Split

Despite a flurry of rumors on Wednesday that both he and the University of North Carolina were looking for a way out of their contractual relationship, Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick Claims that he is “fully committed” to the struggling program.

After a 38-10 thumping at the hands of the rival Clemson and a 2-3 start to the 2025 campaign, rumors of a potential buyout negotiation between Belichick and the school were reported by college football journalist Ollie Connolly.

Once dozens of stories about the rumored split percolated online, both Belichick and the administration issued statements contradicting the report.

“I’m fully committed to UNC Football and the program we’re building here,” Belichick said.

Athletic Director Bill Cunningham added, “Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University.”

Connolly’s report stated that the former NFL head coach and UNC had discussed “buyout options.”

“Per sources: Bill Belichick has discussed buyout options with North Carolina’s hierarchy. Belichick has signalled a willingness to trigger his own $1 million buyout if he can find a soft landing with another team or in media.”

Connolly’s report also stated that Belichick had been “distant” from his staff.

According to one UNC coach quoted by Connolly, he stated, “What we’ve done to these kids is fucked up.”

Speculation about a possible buyout scenario for Belichick heightened after his cornerbacks coach, Armond Hawkins, was suspended for giving improper benefits to a player’s family. Such a violation could potentially become grounds for a contract termination should either side pursue it.

The question is, does either side want to pursue it?

One thing is obvious: neither side is happy with how Belichick’s first season in college football started. As they say, winning is the ultimate deodorant, and a few wins would do a lot to change the mood in Chapel Hill. However, those wins won’t be easy to come by.

After the bye, North Carolina travels to California to play the Golden Bears, which is a winnable game, though it is a cross-country road trip. After that, the Heels will face a very tough Virginia and Syracuse squads.