Loyola Chicago Basketball Mourns Passing of Beloved Superfan Sister Jean, Dead at 106

Loyola Chicago’s men’s basketball team and the entire basketball world are mourning the passing of superfan and long-time team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who died Thursday at 106 years of age.

Sister Jean has been a stalwart fan and a familiar presence at Loyola’s games for many years, becoming a personality beloved by players and fans alike.

“In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff,” Loyola President Mark C. Reed said in a public statement upon her passing, according to Fox News.

“While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy,” Reed added. “Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community, and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”

Born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on Aug. 21, 1919, in San Francisco, she took the name Sister Jean Dolores when she was initiated into the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1937.

Sister Jean started her teaching career in California before moving to Mundelein College in Chicago in 1961. After the college merged with Loyola, she became chaplain for the Rambler’s men’s basketball team.

After years of local notoriety — during which time her name appeared on buttons, socks, and an official team bobblehead — Sister Jean shot to national attention in 2018 when she stepped into the spotlight during the NCAA Tournament that year. She then appeared at every major tournament Loyola played since.

In September, she retired from her official chaplain duties due to failing health.

“Well, I tell people when they ask me that question that I eat well, I sleep well, and, hopefully, I pray well,” Sister Jean told Fox News in 2023. “My basketball team keeps me young. All these young people keep me young at heart. I can’t walk, but they keep me young at heart.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston