Brandel Chamblee Reveals what President Trump Told Him About the Future of LIV Golf

Former golf pro and LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee has revealed what President Donald Trump told him about LIV Golf.

Chamblee, who has been a stark critic of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, appeared on Trey Wingo’s podcast to reveal what Trump said about his feelings about the still-growing league.

“A year and a half, maybe two years ago, I played with President Trump, and the whole day we talked about LIV. One thing he said to me, he said, ‘I know you and I disagree on LIV, but let me tell you why LIV is going to stick around.'” Chamblee said, according to Golf Gazette.

Chamblee said Trump went on to say, “‘First of all, Yasir (Al-Rumayyan), the gentleman who runs PIF, first of all, he loves golf more than you and I do’. And he said, ‘second of all, they have 32 trillion dollars’ worth of money in oil underneath that sand’. And he said, ‘they absolutely need to diversify their economy for very specific geo-strategic and also long-term political reasons, so they’re not going to abandon LIV, they’re going to stick around and figure it out.'”

“Maybe they improvise and make changes, maybe they make the changes they need to be competitive with the PGA Tour,” Chamblee said that Trump said.

“Now, maybe this would be having a Q-School, trying to develop their own stars, funding women’s golf all over,” CChamblee continued, “which would be trying to create some organic way of developing golf in Saudi Arabia, which would be changing the policies in their country which are so medieval so the west wouldn’t have to be so aghast that they’re funding the game of golf.”

With all this in mind, Chamblee says he is sure LIV would be around for a long time to come, whether he likes it or not.

“I think it will probably hang around, I do,” Chamblee exclaimed. “They’ll hang in there, I think they will stay and stick around. It’s very important for them to diversify their economy, and golf is a perfect vehicle to get tourism. They’ve seen the success that other countries have had with golf.”

“I don’t think they’re going to go away,” he said.

Regardless, LIV Golf is still working to get many PGA stars on board

