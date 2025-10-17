Former Fox Sports 1 commentator Skip Bayless blasted Jaguars player Travis Hunter for being baptized into the Christian faith hours ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in a nearly half-hour rant posted to X on Wednesday.

Bayless felt that Hunter’s move to put his faith first on the morning of game day somehow proved that the Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie had already mentally checked out of his football career.

“There is no way Travis Hunter should’ve chosen to be baptized on the morning of a game. He is losing interest. He is mentally checking out on the Jags,” Bayless captioned his video rant.

“He’s starting to check out mentally on the Jags, so he was actually happy to be baptized on a game day morning because football isn’t taking that much concentration or focus or pregame mental preparation,” Bayless said in the video.

Bayless went on to insist that getting baptized on game day was a “stunning indication of where his head is at, or not at, right now. It’s not really into football right now.”

It’s somehow “obvious,” Bayless blathered.

“His attitude, obviously, in this case was, hey, they’re not using me that much anyway, why not?” he exclaimed.

Hunter thought the question of “why’d you do that” from a reporter was a “crazy question.”

“It’s Sunday. It’s God’s day, and I’ve been planning to get baptized for a minute,” Hunter told the female reporter who asked him why he got baptized. “I want to change my life. I want to become a better man.”

Bayless went on to blast Hunter for a lack of dedication to football.

“As gifted as he is, God did not give him football overdrive. God did not give him supreme dedication to football,” he said. “Football’s just something that comes pretty easy to him. His life doesn’t revolve around football. It’s something he really enjoys playing because he’s really, really good at it.”

