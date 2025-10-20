Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Identified as Suspect Who Died in Oakland Police Custody

Former NFL running back Doug Martin has been identified as the suspect who died in the custody of the Oakland Police Department (OPD) over the weekend, after a medical emergency.

“Sources confirmed to KTVU on Sunday evening that Martin, 36, died in a hospital after he became unresponsive following his arrest by OPD officers who were responding to reports of a possible break-in.”

At 4:15 am on Saturday, police were dispatched to reports of a break-in attempt while, at the same time, they also received reports of a person experiencing a medical event at the same location.

Upon arrival, officers found Martin, who was identified as the suspect. Officers said Martin brielfy resisted them before his arrest.

After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

It is unclear, precisely what medical event Martin experienced.

According to KTVU, “The OPD said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an investigation into his death.

“The officers who were involved in the arrest leading up to the death were placed on paid administrative leave.”

Martin’s family released a staement after his passing, but made no mention of what caused his death or that he died in police custody.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” the statement from Martin’s family said. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Martin, a California native, spent the bulk of his career, six years, with the Buccaneers and one year with the Raiders.

In all, he played in 84 games and amassed 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns.

“A former Boise State star, he was a first-round pick (No. 31) of Tampa Bay in 2012 and immediately burst onto the scene, rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 TDs and catching 49 passes for 472 yards and another score in his first season, which resulted in a Pro Bowl nod,” ESPN reported. “At the time, he had the third-most yards from scrimmage as a rookie in NFL history, trailing only Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1984) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999).

“Martin’s best season came in his All-Pro year in 2015, when he rushed for 1,402 yards and six TDs and had 33 catches for 271 yards and another score.”