NHL’s San Jose Sharks Apologize for Pro-ICE Message During Hispanic Heritage Night

The San Jose Sharks have apologized to fans after displaying a pro-ICE message on the jumbotron during its Hispanic Heritage Night game at SAP Center in San Jose Saturday night.

The message popped up on the electric board during the first intermission as the Sharks faced the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Post reported.

Fans reportedly booed when the message reading, “SJ SHARKS FANS LOVE ICE !! GET’EM BOYZ!” appeared on the screen.

The team said that message was “inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard,” and apologized before the game ended.

“During the first intermission of tonight’s game, an offensively worded message which had been externally submitted was inadvertently displayed on the in-arena scoreboard,” the Sharks wrote on X.

The message incident occurred as the team was holding its ninth annual celebration of Hispanic heritage, or what they have been calling, “Los Tiburones Night.”

San Jose lost the game to Pittsburgh, 3-0. San Jose will face the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

