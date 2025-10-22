Michael Jordan Makes Stunning Admission About the Last Time He Picked Up a Basketball

You might think that a skilled and accomplished basketball player like Michael Jordan would never get nervous about shooting a free throw in front of fans, but you would be wrong.

On Tuesday night, Jordan made his debut as a commentator on NBC, as the network broadcast its first NBA games since around the time MJ last roamed the court.

During an interview, Jordan told NBC’s Mike Tirico that he had not played basketball in years. Tirico queried further, asking MJ if he ever just picked up the ball and took some shots at the hoop.

“I haven’t picked up a ball in years,” Jordan replied.

His curiosity piqued, Tirico asked Jordan about the last time he shot a basketball. Jordan said it was at the Ryder Cup. The former Chicago Bull said he did a meet-and-greet with the grandchildren of the man he was renting a house from. At one point, the man asked if Jordan would shoot a free throw on the property’s basketball court.

“When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it was the most nervous I’ve been in years,” Jordan said. “The reason being is those kids heard the stories from the parents about what I did 30 years ago. So their expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

Tirico asked, “I hope you swished it.” Jordan replied, “Absolutely.”

Jordan is working for NBC this year as a special contributor.

He was far more than a contributor, even a special one, during his 15-year career. Jordan won six NBA championships during his 13 years with the Bulls. In addition, he won five MVP awards and is generally regarded as the greatest player of all time.