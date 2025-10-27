UFC Fighter Who Said He’d Take a Bullet for Trump Now Believes He Is the Antichrist

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has called President Trump the “Antichrist” months after praising mass murderer Adolf Hitler.

Mitchell shared on his Instagram last Friday that he’s “not with Donald Trump no more,” basing his newfound hatred on the “Epstein Files” and other issues.

I do not like the guy at all. The first thing for me was he didn’t release the Epstein files. They’re even acting like they didn’t exist. And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numb-nuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef. Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it. Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is though. This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head; then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said, “No man can make war with him.” Yeah, I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3. Yeah, go read it. Go read it!

Mitchell previously said that he’d be willing to “take a bullet and die” for President Trump prior to him praising Adolf Hitler, suggesting on his podcast that the German dictator was really a “good guy” who “fought for his country.” UFC President Dana White immediately denounced the comments as “dumb” and “ignorant.”

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant s— said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White said in a statement to ESPN. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews, and it was his intent to completely eliminate Jewish people. And that’s a guy you would want to go fishing with?”

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” the statement continued. “That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

