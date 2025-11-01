VIDEO: Iowa State’s Benjamin Brahmer Collapses on Field After Scary Hit

Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer had to be taken to the hospital on Saturday after he collapsed on the field following a big hit from Arizona State’s Keith Abney II.

The moment came midway through the fourth quarter. Brahmer was tracking a pass from Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht when Abney came in and put a thunderous hit on the 6’7 junior.

Brahmer was very slow getting to his feet and managed to walk a few paces before suddenly collapsing.

Brahmer began shaking while training staff tended to him.

Players from both sides took a knee, with many showing pained looks of concern for the injured player.

Brahmer was eventually carted off the field and gave fans a thumbs up on his way out.

“They said Benjamin Brahmer is alert,” TNT’s Bridget Howard reported on the game broadcast after speaking with Iowa State officials. “It’s more of a precautionary measure. They will be taking him to Mary Greeley Hospital here in Ames.”

Blake Niemann of Fox 10 in Phoenix updated Brahmer’s condition after the game.

Arizona State defeated Iowa State, 24-19.