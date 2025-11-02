The USA rugby side was on the receiving end of a record thrashing by Scotland on Saturday with the hosts running to an easy victory over the visitors in Edinburgh.

The Scots ran in 13 tries to blow away the Americans 85-0 in what was the side’s biggest ever win in 100 years of playing at Murrayfield, their home turf.

The USA match fell outside the designated Test window, so Scotland were without key players such as Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn and Ben White, but were ruthless in the clinical fashion they dismantled their opponents, the BBC notes.

Darcy Graham and Jamie Dobie both scored hat-tricks and Duhan Van der Merwe helped himself to two tries on his 50th cap. Dylan Richardson, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, George Horne, and Ollie Smith also scored.

Gregor Townsend, head coach of of the world’s number eight side, was understandably thrilled with his team’s flawless win:

Straight away, the players were very cohesive, which is hard to achieve in a week’s training. We asked for effort and physicality and we got that for most of the game. We were aggressive and disciplined in the main and the players worked hard for each other. We know next week will be a much bigger challenge and the team will be much-changed too.

The result cements Scotland’s dominance in the matchup following a 42-7 win victory year, though the USA’s 30-29 upset remains a historic outlier from back in 2018.

This emphatic victory marks a dream start to Scotland’s Autumn Nations campaign with its next contest set against the visiting New Zealand All Blacks on Saturday.

Scotland has never beaten the All Blacks and aim to claim their first victory at the 33rd attempt.

For the USA, Saturday was a humbling benchmark against top-tier competition as the country looks towards the 2031 Rugby World Cup which will make history as the first ever hosted in the United States.

The USA must now regroup and travel to Batumi where they will take on Georgia next Saturday November 8th at 7:00am ET.