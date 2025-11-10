Police report that a man hunting for deer in Indiana has been arrested for killing two pet dogs with a bow and arrow.

John Lowe, 58, is being accused of killing a woman’s two dogs, a beagle and a chocolate lab, while he was hunting on private property in La Porte County on October 21.

Lowe was reportedly busted when another hunter reported the suspect’s involvement in the deaths of the animals.

The informant told officials that Lowe and his son, Hayden Lowe, 22, were seen dragging the body of one of the dogs along a path through the area, the South Bend Tribune reported.

The witness said that Lowe had said he and his son were looking for somewhere to dispose of the dogs’ carcasses.

The owner of the dogs said she found one of the dead dogs with its locating collar device smashed.

Police confronted Lowe, who reportedly told them he shot the dogs with his pistol when they attacked him. But a police investigation allegedly showed that the wounds on the dogs were more consistent with an arrow shot from above, likely from a deer hunting stand.

“Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek began investigating the death of the canine the following day. An interview was completed with a hunter, leading to information that John LOWE was not only responsible for the death of the Beagle, but also the death of the Chocolate Labrador. Information was also learned that Hayden LOWE had discarded the Chocolate Labrador at another location,” the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Both the Lowes were arrested, and the elder was charged with two felony counts of killing a Domestic Animal and one felony count of obstruction of justice. The younger Lowe was charged with a felony count of obstruction of justice.

The pair was released after posting a cash bond.

LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan noted that the intentional use of arrows to kill a domestic animal could lead a court to impose the maximum sentence at a trial.

