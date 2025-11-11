A college student has been arrested after being caught on video hurling a vile antisemitic slur at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy outside a Starkville, Mississippi, pizza shop.

Patrick McClintock, 20, a student at Mississippi State University, was hit with a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after he yelled out “Hey, fuck the Jews, fuck you, Dave,” and followed that up with, “Get the fuck out of Starkville,” last week, the New York Post reported.

Portnoy was in Starkville to film one of his “One Bite” pizzeria review videos.

In the video released by Portnoy, McClintock is seen smirking and telling Portnoy off before being jeered by other bystanders and shoved away by Portnoy’s security man.

McClintock was a junior and a mechanical engineering major at Mississippi State University, but he has now voluntarily withdrawn from the school.

“Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community,” the Starkville Police Department said in a statement to the press.

“Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security,” the statement continued.

After his arrest, McClintock was processed and later released after his bond was set at $2,500.

