WATCH: Disgraced Ex-Spanish Soccer President Pelted with Eggs by His Own Uncle

The disgraced former president of Spain’s soccer federation was pelted with eggs at his book promotion event, and the attacker turned out to be the ex officio’s own uncle.

When eggs began flying, Luis Rubiales was sitting onstage as he was being interviewed about his book about the kissing incident that led to his resignation as the nation’s soccer chief.

Rubiales successfully dodged the first one, but when he stood up, another was soon flying his way. It hit him in the back as he leapt off stage and took off to chase the egg thrower.

WATCH:

According to The Telegraph, the attacker was Rubiales’s own uncle. The man was arrested outside the venue.

Rubiales’ book is entitled Matar a Rubiales, which translates as ‘Kill Rubiales. It chronicles his views on what happened when he kissed Jenni Hermoso, a female soccer player, on the lips during the Women’s World Cup in 2023. He claimed that the player agreed to the kiss, but the player maintained she did not give consent.

After months of refusing to apologize and insisting he was innocent of wrongdoing, Rubiales eventually resigned as Spain’s soccer president.

This year, Rubiales was put on trial for forcibly kissing Hermoso. He was found guilty of sexual assault and fined $11,300. However, he escaped prison time.

He has always maintained that the left-wing “#MeToo” movement and radical feminism are to blame for his conviction and the attack on his name. And he says as much in his book, as well.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.