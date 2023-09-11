Spanish Soccer President Resigns Amid Kissing Scandal

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has resigned from his position amid uproar over the unwanted kiss he gave to a woman player on her lips.

“Today, I notified the interim president at 930 pm, Mr. Pedro Rocha, that I have resigned as President of RFEF,” Rubiales said Sunday in a post on X.

Rubiales also said that he will resign from his position as vice president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

“I have also informed him that I have done the same with my position at UEFA so that a replacement for my role as vice president can be sought,” Rubiales said. “After the suspension by FIFA, in addition to the rest of the proceedings against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position.”

Rubiales said he based the decision on protecting the RFEF and Spain from being barred from the 2030 World Cup, asserting that he will continue defending his name against what he described as “excessive persecution.”

“I have faith in the truth and I will do everything when it’s in my hands so that it prevails,” he wrote. “My daughters, my family and the people that love me have suffered the effects of an excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it’s also true that in the street, every day more, the truth is being imposed.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rubiales sparked considerable backlash after he kissed Jenni Hermoso while celebrating the team’s victory at the women’s World Cup. Though Rubiales initially apologized, he then backtracked his apology and claimed that they shared a consensual kiss, which Hermoso denied.

“My desire in that moment was exactly the same as if I’d have been kissing one of my daughters,” Rubiales said. “No more or less. Everybody understands that. It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual, euphoric, and consensual.”

“In the moment that Jenni arrived, she lifted me up off the ground. We almost fell over. We hugged. I said, ‘Forget about the penalty, you’ve been fantastic, we wouldn’t have won the World Cup without you,’” Rubiales continued. “She said: ‘You’re great.’ I said, ‘A kiss?’ and she said: ‘Yes.’”

Hermoso publicly denied that she approved of the kiss, asserting that she felt uncomfortable and violated. She later accused Rubiales of sexual assault.

Jenni Hermoso said “she didn’t enjoy” being kissed by Spanish football president Luis Rubiales who has now apologised to any “people who felt hurt”

