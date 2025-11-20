Amanda Penny, 41, ex-wife of former WWE wrestler Kevin Nikel, a.k.a. Knuckles Madsen, has charged with murdering her ex-husband three days after their divorce was finalized.

Nickel, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen on the side of an Arkansas highway in July. He later died from his wounds in the hospital. His ex-wife has been arrested for orchestrating his murder alongside her new boyfriend, 51-year-old Michael Hogue, who has also been charged with pulling the trigger.

Nickel had been married to Penny for 13 years prior to their divorce.

“We still don’t know exactly what happened when he got shot,” Nikel’s mother, Susan Kinderman, told News5. “The detectives have been pretty close-lipped on that, which is good, but we’d still like to know exactly what happened and who did what.”

“I was told by the detectives that there was some kind of altercation. Shots were fired, and Kevin was killed, and that’s all we really know,” she added.

The mom said that Penny and Nikel were high school sweethearts in 2000 and later married in August 2012.

“Things just progressively got worse,” the mom said. “She was his first friend that he met in high school. They were happy for a long time, and then I guess they started to grow apart. Neither one of them were happy.”

The mother further alleged that Penny and her boyfriend “enticed Kevin to meet up with them.”