NCAA: Ex-Temple Basketball Player Hysier Miller Bet on His Team to Lose Multiple Times

Former Temple guard Hysier Miller placed dozens of bets on his team during his college basketball career, including a few bets for his team to lose, the NCAA announced on Friday.

The NCAA claims Miller placed 42 parlay bets totaling $473 on Temple games during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Of those 42 bets, three of them were against his own Temple Owls team.

Miller, a starter for the Owls, used sportsbook accounts belonging to other people to make the bets, according to the NCAA.

The former Owl has admitted to placing parlay bets on Temple games but claims he cannot remember making any wagers against his own team.

Jason P. Bologna, Miller’s attorney, emphasized that the NCAA found no evidence of point shaving in its investigation.

“Hysier gave them full access to his cell phone and bank account, and he answered every question they asked him. He admitted to placing parlay bets, but he denied shaving points in any game, and the NCAA’s findings confirm that they accept Hysier was honest and cooperative with their investigation,” Bologna said.

Miller was not the only member of the Owls program to get implicated in illegal sports gambling. Former Temple special assistant coach Camren Wynter and graduate assistant Jaylen Bond were found to have bet on professional and collegiate sports. Neither was found to have bet on Temple games.

The NCAA announcement comes after nearly three dozen arrests, including current and former NBA players and coaches, as part of an FBI crackdown on sports fixing and other illegal gambling activities tied to organized crime.