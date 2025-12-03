VIDEO: U.K. TV Reporter Collapses On-Air During Soccer Broadcast

British sports commentator Laura Woods collapsed on live TV on Tuesday while broadcasting from the England vs. Ghana women’s soccer game.

Woods fell forward in the middle of her live ITV broadcast and into the arms of former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright and Anita Asante, who were on the set with her at the time.

WATCH:

Former British hockey player Katie Shanahan quickly took over for Woods and told viewers that Woods had “taken ill.”

“As you have probably noticed, we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill, but she’s in very good hands, so I’m stepping in at late notice,” Shanahan said.

Later, Woods’ fiancé, former Love Island star Adam Collard, told fans on social media that Woods is “all OK.”

Woods herself also jumped to her social media to note that she is OK, if not a bit embarrassed by it all.

“Gosh, that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration,” she wrote on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty & Neets for catching me, and sorry again,” she added.

