Hulu Renews ‘Chad Powers’ for Second Season, Glen Powell Returning

Hulu has renewed Chad Powers for a second season after a month of deliberations, with fan-favorite Glen Powell returning for the titular role.

Inspired by a viral Eli Manning short film in which he did a walk-on tryout at Penn State in disguise, the show tells the story of down-and-out college quarterback Russ Holliday, who disguises himself as Chad Powers to play for a struggling southern football team. Glen Powell serves as executive producer alongside Peyton Manning, Michael Waldron, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart, Kati Fernandez, Adam Fasullo, Luvh Rakhe, and Tony Yacenda.

As noted by Awful Announcing, the series “premiered with a six-episode first season that wrapped in late October, featuring a cast that also included Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn.”

“Fans were left hoping for more after the six-episode run ended in the middle of Powers’ first season with South Georgia, alongside several open-ended storylines,” it added. ” Executive producer and showrunner Michael Waldron recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he hoped for a second, and maybe even a third, season.”

The show’s fate hung in the air due to Glen Powell’s rise to stardom, but he recently said he desires to keep it going.

“The reality is there’s a lot more story to be told. There was a construction early on for an arc of what the Catfish would look like. So we have a beginning, middle, and end in mind. But people have to tune in and show us they want to see it. We believe in this show. I believe we have a hit show here and one the world’s really going to love,” Powell said in October. “If we get the privilege to make a second season, we have some fun stuff in mind.”

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.