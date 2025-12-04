WATCH: Utah Tech Player Punches Opponent After Getting Dunked On

Utah Tech player Chance Trujillo delivered a shot to the face of a Santa Clara player after being bumped on the court Wednesday, nearly causing a melee to break out.

Trujillo’s retaliation came after Santa Clara’s Allen Graves dunked one in with 1:18 remaining in the second half, handing Santa Clara the lead, 86-77, the New York Post reported.

But as Graves came down from his leap, he bashed into Trujillo, who apparently didn’t take it kindly. Trujillo responded with his fist, delivering a shot to Grave’s face.

WATCH:

Graves took a few steps back after taking the shot to the face, and then turned to confront Trujillo, but his teammates held him back. Naturally, many of Graves’ teammates came to his aid.

Fortunately, the refs were able to contain the mounting melee and prevented the teams from engaging in an all-out brawl.

Both Trujillo and Graves received technical fouls, as did Santa Clara’s Brenton Knapper.

Utah Tech lost to Santa Clara 90-80 on the final buzzer.

The incident may not be over, though. Trujillo could still face punishment from the Western Athletic Conference, which has thus far made no statement on the player’s act, nor has anyone else, and neither has head coach Jon Judkins.

