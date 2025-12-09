NFL Vet Quentin Jammer Admits He Was ‘Sh*tfaced Drunk’ During 8 Games in 2011

Former San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer made a stunning admission about his sobriety on Monday.

In a shocking post to X, the former NFL player admitted to playing while drunk for at least half the team’s regular-season games in 2011.

In his December 8 post, Jammer suddenly told his followers, “True story……. In 2011 I played completely shit faced drunk in at least 8 games,” the New York Post reported.

In a follow-up post, he said he “played well in all but 1 game.”

But not long after, Jammer said that he took to the bottle as a way to deal with his messy divorce.

In another post, he noted that he “went through something so traumatic” that he “could only cope with alcohol.” He added, “Ppl always concerned abt player $$$ and not the person going thru a traumatic period in his life.”

He said that during the game, he sipped from bottles of tequila hidden in his bag and also that he “drank the whole game and all the way home.”

This is not the first time Jammer has admitted that his divorce sent him to drinking.

“I would try to shake myself out of it, get the cobwebs out and just think,” Jammer said in 2012. “But there were so many things to deal with, so much was going through my head. I couldn’t focus. I’ve always been a resilient guy. You get knocked down, you jump back up. But I never thought I’d come out the end of this … The only thing you can think of is the bad (stuff).”

Jammer was very unhappy with how some people took his admission, though. Some fans were dismissive of his trauma or accusatory over his decision to announce the news.

“Funny shit abt this app. Ppl want u to engage and be real but as soon as u r here come they wanna be cool free thinkers to try and ruin my show!” he wrote. “Fuck then n*gg*s. If I wanna tell yall parts of my life, I will. Don’t wanna hear. Block, mute, idgaf just get the Fuck on somewhere.”

