REPORT: Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Detained by Police After Firing

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police in Michigan on Wednesday, mere hours after his firing, ESPN reports.

Police are currently investigating Moore for potential charges, ESPN’s Dan Wetzel reports.

News of Moore’s ouster went viral on Wednesday after Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel revealed that an investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the statement read.

“Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

While details surrounding Moore’s detainment remain unclear, the Detroit News’ Tony Paul reports there was an incident on Wednesday “that required police attention.”

No further information is available on the incident or the charges against Moore.

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Biff Poggi, who served as interim head coach during Moore’s two-game suspension this year, will serve as interim head coach.