Ohio University Fires Head Football Coach Brian Smith for Relationship with Student, Alcohol Misconduct

We now know why Ohio University fired Bobcats coach Brian Smith after the school newspaper reported that officials determined that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a student and abusing alcohol.

Smith, who had already been suspended for two weeks, was fired on Wednesday after the school concluded its investigation into his conduct. Still, upon his release, neither school officials nor the coach and his representatives disclosed what led the school to make its decision.

Officials said only that Smith had engaged in conduct that violated his employment agreement and reflected unfavorably upon the university.

Now, the student newspaper, The Post, is saying that Smith engaged in “extramarital affairs.”

“The notice alleges Smith engaged in extramarital affairs, including one with an undergraduate student, and participated in alcohol-related conduct that violated university policy and impaired his ability to perform as head coach. The letter also states Smith had previously been reprimanded for alcohol use in his office,” the paper reported on Thursday.

The paper added that, “The university also alleged Smith had a relationship in part at the Ohio University Inn, where he was likely to be seen by members of the university community. OU said that the conduct reflected unfavorably on the university and its athletics program.”

Smith has denied all allegations, and his attorney has vowed to fight the firing with all the legal tools at his disposal.

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith,” said attorney Rex Elliott. “He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name,” ESPN reported.

“Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community,” the attorney said.

Still, the attorney also claims that the sexual relationship with an undergrad was “consensual,” and that he ended the relationship once he found out she was a student at Ohio. He also insists that the school has no policy against staffers dating students.

Elliot further denies that alcohol ever impaired Smith’s performance at his job and said he was never drunk at work.

Smith became head coach last year after former Ohio coach Tim Albin left for Charlotte. During his tenure, he went 9-4 over parts of two seasons with the Bobcats.

