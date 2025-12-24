Joe Rogan Pleads to Jake Paul to Give Up Boxing After Jaw Broken by Anthony Joshua: ‘Not Worth it’

Podcast king and former UFC analyst Joe Rogan is pleading with YouTuber Jake Paul to give up boxing after Paul suffered a brutal broken jaw in the ring with two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul lost his December 19 match against Joshua and ended up with a brutal injury from the gloves of one of boxing’s hardest power hitters. Days after the bout, Paul revealed that his jaw was broken in two places.

Paul may have earned as much as $92 million from the event, but Joe Rogan says that the life-threatening injury just isn’t worth the cost.

“Don’t do this very long, because there’s a price that you pay that is not worth it. It’s not worth it,” Rogan said on his podcast, according to the New York Post. “And that price is depression, deep depression, a severe brain imbalance that’s going to lead you to addiction.”

“It leads so many people to impulsive behavior. So many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, alcoholics after their fighting career,” Rogan added.

Rogan also said he fears that the injuries Paul suffered may lead to lifelong problems.

“You could only take so much,” Rogan said. “Like that one that he got from Joshua, say if you have a punch card, you have so many punches that you can get in your life, which I believe you do, I believe there’s a certain number — that one was like 10 punches. That was a lot of concussions in that one punch. That was real damage.”

He added, “If someone’s breaking your jaw in two places, the inside of your f–king head, there’s a lot of damage going on in there, too.”

Paul may face a long recovery before he can fight again. And his breaks may mean that he could face a far easier injury in future bouts.

