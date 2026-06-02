Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is urging Virginia. Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to make sure an illegal alien, accused of raping a teen girl, stays locked up in jail rather than being released back into the community.

Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, a 31-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia, on May 26 and charged with one count of rape by force, threat, or intimidation, and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 14.

According to police, Saenz-Argueta used social media to contact a girl who was under 15 years old, portraying himself as 18 years old. Police allege that in November of last year, Saenz-Argueta met up with the young girl in a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

“This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said:

DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement. Due to the reckless policies of Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians, Virginia has become a magnet for criminal illegal aliens who know that they’ll be protected in this state. How many more innocent victims have to be hurt by illegal aliens before Governor Spanberger cooperates with ICE law enforcement? [Emphasis added]

Saenz-Argueta illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away before returning to his native El Salvador in 2022. At a later date, unknown to officials, Saenz-Argueta illegally crossed the border again.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.